Why Mango is having delays of up to 3 hours

Delays of up to 3 hours when having to take a 2 hour flight for a meeting or a event, never sits well with anyone.

Yesterday, a Twitter frenzy ensued, with Mango Airlines passengers frustratingly tweeting about mass delays of up to 3 hours.*

Here are some of the comments posted on Twitter:

Hey @BarstoolBigCat get ready, today could be your Mona Lisa (my flight is also delayed but I don’t have a blue check mark so I know you can’t help) https://t.co/I3IHDILkfD

And one more graphic one:

Speaking to Sergio dos Santos, spokesperson for Mango, he says:

"We had an aircraft that went in for technical maintenance, which was supposed to be made available to us for flying today (1 April 2019) Unfortunately, we were notified last night that the aircraft will only be made available tomorrow. This has placed pressure on our schedule and we are working tirelessly to minimise delays and inconvenience. We urge passengers to please visit our social media or call our contact centre for more information. If guests booked using their cell numbers, they would be notified via SMS of any changes to their flights."

Here is Mango's latest flight schedule, pinned to their Twitter page:

*We will keep you updated as news come in.

