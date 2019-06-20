WATCH: Why it makes sense that airlines overbook

If you've ever been bumped from a flight due to overbooking, you may have had a few explicit questions for the airline about how they could overbook a flight.

Every year, more than 450,000 passengers are denied boarding to flights they already paid for.

Overbooking has been happening for so long that we might not think twice about it, but ever wondered why they might do it intentionally?

READ: US government moves to set minimum size for airline seats and barring passengers from getting kicked off with new bill

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.