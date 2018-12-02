WATCH: SAA does dramatic Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival fly-over

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

National carrier South African Airways joined the world in honouring Nelson Mandela, the first President of a democratic SA and Nobel Laureate - by doing a special fly-over at the Global Citizen Mandela 100 festival.

SAA used the biggest aircraft type in its fleet, the Airbus A340-600 to seamlessly fly-over the excitement-filled FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft was emblazoned with the message “Global Citizen – Be The Legacy – Nelson Mandela Centenary 2018” on its belly.

In the cockpit were Captain Andre Steenkamp, and First Officer Bradley Bennetts, with Captain Pierre Gouws overseeing safety. The crowds cheered when the SAA aircraft glided across the skies , shortly before the official program for the day got underway.

Generous contribution of sponsors made the fly-over possible, says the airline. SAA expressed its gratitude to Engen and Shell SA for sponsoring jet fuel, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) who have wavered take-off and landing fees, as well as SAA flight deck crew and technicians who volunteered their time.



“At the time when the world faces major challenges of inequality, poverty and intolerance, “the global citizen initiative”, is a fitting tribute to Nelson Mandela’s contribution to Global Humanity. SAA is proud to have played a part, however small, says Vuyani Jarana, SAA CEO.

The event is hosted and presented by the Motsepe Foundation and will be broadcast live to over 180 countries across six continents from 14:00.



Headlining acts include Beyoncé & JAY-Z, Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Kasey Musgraves, Pharrell Williams & Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and Wizkid.



Trevor Noah will host the festival with co-hosts Naomi Campbell, Dave Chappelle, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tyler Perry, and Forest Whitaker.





