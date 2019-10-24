WATCH: Rare moment Russia lands world's biggest nuclear bomber at SA's Waterkloof

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Plane spotters had the rare chance of seeing two Tu-160s arrive in Tshwane as part of an historic visit by the Russian Air Force to the South African.

They are said to be the world's largest military bombers and have been nicknamed the swans because of their pale white colour and wingspan.

South African National Defense Force issued a notice on Monday, 21 October announcing the Russian Air Force would be sending the bombers as part of a "military-to-military" relations exercise.

RT reports the aircraft covered about 11 thousand kilometres from Russia without landing, with a refuel taking place mid-air during the 13-hour flight.

The bombers were initially meant to land on Tuesday, 22 October but technical issues and bad weather meant the arrival of the aircraft was delayed. It is the first time aircraft of this kind have landed in Africa.

Video of the landings have been shared to the aviation group FlyAfrica, with a number of images also doing the rounds across social media. Take a look.

The visit came ahead of the Russia-Africa summit that kicked off in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. Fin24 reports Putin hosts leaders from more than 50 African states on Wednesday in Russia’s first conference with the continent, underlining a Kremlin push to rival the US, the European Union and China as strategic players in the resource-rich region.



*Compiled by Selene Brophy