UPDATE: SAA announces extended schedule until May 2019 to sustain SA Express

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Following the announcement of a month-long recovery plan to assist passengers affected by the suspension of SA Express operations on 24 May, South African Airways (SAA) released an extended schedule as part of its plans to sustain the SA Express network.

SAA says its extended schedule includes replacement capacity for a year with partner airlines. SAA Spokesperson Tlali Tlali says that “The year-long schedule brings travel certainty and choice for customers who may want to travel from 29 May 2018 until 28 May 2019.”

“Through our collaborative efforts with partner airlines (SAA, SA Airlink and Mango Airlines), we are pleased that we can now offer customers a year-long schedule intended to ensure business continuity for all stakeholders and the markets affected. We are confident that the capacity we have deployed will sustain the network operated by SA Express until it is reinstated into service by the regulator,” says Tlali.

“We trust that the measures introduced provide more clarity on the capacity and sustainability of the relief schedule during the suspension of SA Express services,” adds Tlali.

SEE: UPDATE: Month-long recovery plan released as SA Express grounding continues

SA Express was forced to increased its call centre operations to help deal with the high volume of queries related to flight cancellations across five specific routes following its suspension by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Thursday, 24 May.

The audit coincided with the introduction of a stabilisation programme at the airline, which has undergone significant leadership changes over the last twelve months. The SA Express leadership team, as well as Minister Pravin Gordhan’s Intervention Team, are expected to share the stabilisation plans with the SACAA.

ALSO SEE: ALERT: SACAA grounds SA Express for 'severe non-compliance'

SA Express says it is in the process of working with the SACAA to meet all the necessary approvals in order to lift the suspension.

SAA says that it will monitor the SA Express network and performance, and advises passengers that official communication channels will regularly update on the status of flights.

What should affected passengers do? NB: What to do when your flight gets cancelled Passengers have been advised to proceed to SA Express counters for information relating to the contingency plans made for these flights, or alternatively call 0800 214 774 and +27 11 978 6699. Passengers are further encouraged to take note of the following: SAA will rebook, reroute or refund passengers whose travel plans have changed due to suspension of SA Express flights.

Passengers on SA coded tickets and SA code share will be accommodated on a priority basis.

SAA will, in accordance with its compensation policy, compensate all passengers where applicable

SA Express Relief Schedule 29 May 2018 - 28 May 2019:

NB: 1: Monday; 2: Tuesday; 3: Wednesday; 4: Thursday; 5: Friday; 6: Saturday; 7: Sunday

Cape Town (CPT) - East London (ELS)

12345.7 - SA 8681 10:45 CPT ELS 12:05

12345.7 - SA 8682 12:35 ELS CPT 14:00

Cape Town (CPT) - Port Elizabeth (PLZ)

12345.7 - SA 8671 07:00 CPT PLZ 08:15

12345.7 - SA 8672 08:45 PLZ CPT 10:00

12345.7 - SA 8675 15:15 CPT PLZ 16:30

12345.7 - SA 8676 17:00 PLZ CPT 18:15

Johannesburg (JNB) - Bloemfontein (BFN)

12345.. - SA 8401 06:10 JNB BFN 07:05

12345.. - SA 8402 07:25 BFN JNB 08:20

1234567 - SA 8403 08:55 JNB BFN 09:50

1234567 - SA 8404 10:10 BFN JNB 11:05

1234567 - SA 8405 09:15 JNB BFN 10:10

1234567 - SA 8406 10:45 BFN JNB 10:55

12345.7 - SA 8407 16:15 JNB BFN 17:10

12345.7 - SA 8408 17:30 BFN JNB 18:25

…..6. - SA 8409 10:15 JNB BFN 11:10

…..6. - SA 8410 11:40 BFN JNB 12:35

Johannesburg (JNB) - Kimberly (KIM)

12345.. - SA 8421 06:30 JNB KIM 07:40

12345.. - SA 8422 08:15 KIM JNB 09:25

12345.. - SA 8423 09:50 JNB KIM 11:00

12345.. - SA 8424 11:40 KIM JNB 12:50

12345.. - SA 8425 13:30 JNB KIM 14:40

12345.. - SA 8426 15:00 KIM JNB 16:10

12345.7 - SA 8427 16:30 JNB KIM 17:40

12345.7 - SA 8428 18:20 KIM JNB 19:30

…..6. - SA 8429 08:50 JNB KIM 10:10

…..6. - SA 8430 10:20 KIM JNB 11:30

Johannesburg (JNB) - Richards Bay (RCB)

123456. - SA 8441 08:00 JNB RCB 09:15

123456. - SA 8442 09:45 RCB JNB 11:10

12345.. - SA 8443 11:35 JNB RCB 12:50

12345.. - SA 8444 13:10 RCB JNB 14:35

12345.7 - SA 8445 15:00 JNB RCB 16:15

12345.7 - SA 8446 16:35 RCB JNB 18:00

Johannesburg (JNB) - Gaborone (GBE)

12345.. - SA 8452 06:10 JNB GBE 07:05

12345.. - SA 8453 07:30 GBE JNB 08:25

12345.. - SA 8454 09:00 JNB GBE 09:55

12345.. - SA 8455 10:20 GBE JNB 11:15

1234567 - SA 8458 16:15 JNB GBE 17:10

1234567 - SA 8459 17:35 GBE JNB 18:30

Johannesburg (JNB) - Hoedspruit (HDS)

1234567 - SA 8859 11:50 JNB HDS 12:50

1234567 - SA 8860 13:20 HDS JNB 14:20

Cape Town (CPT) - Hoedspruit (HDS)

1234567 - SA 8657 11:10 CPT HDS 13:40

1234567 - SA 8658 14:20 HDS CPT 17:00

Johannesburg (JNB) - George (GRJ)

1.34567 - SA 2821 11:50 JNB GRJ 13:45

1.34567 - SA 2826 14:20 GRJ JNB 16:00

Johannesburg (JNB) - East London (ELS)

.234567 - SA 471 10:10 JNB ELS 11:35

.234567 - SA 476 12:05 ELS JNB 13:30

1234567 - SA 475 15:30 JNB ELS 16:55

1234567 - SA 480 17:25 ELS JNB 18:50

Cape Town (CPT) - Bloemfontein (BFN)

12345.. - SA 2069 14:00 BFN CPT 15:40

......7 - SA 2069 14:45 BFN CPT 16:25

12345.. - SA 2068 11:45 CPT BFN 13:15

......7 - SA 2068 12:30 CPT BFN 14:00

Durban (DUR) - East London (ELS)

12345.. SA - 8541 08:00 DUR ELS 09:20

12345.. SA - 8542 09:40 ELS DUR 11:00

12345.. SA - 8545 15:00 DUR ELS 16:20

12345.. SA -8546 16:40 ELS DUR 18:00

Cape Town (CPT) - Walvis Bay (WVB)*awaiting regulatory approval

1234567 - SA 8695 09:00 CPT WVB 11:15

1234567 - SA 8696 17:15 WVB CPT 19:30

Johannesburg (JNB) - Walvis Bay (WVB)*awaiting regulatory approval

1234567 - SA 8144 11:45 WVB JNB 14:00

1234567 - SA 8145 14:30 JNB WVB 16:45

Johannesburg (JNB) - Lubumbashi (FBM)*awaiting regulatory approval

1234567 - SA 3094 tbc JNB FBM tbc

1234567 - SA 3095 tbc FBM JNB tbc