UPDATE: All systems go, says SA Express, as it works out return-to-service routes schedule

SA Express (SAX) says it plans to resume its flight schedules in the next few weeks following the reinstatement of its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC).

This follows the approval by South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), after a month-long grounding.

“We are delighted that the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) lifted the suspension of our AOC licence on Thursday. It is our intention to progressively re introduce our flight schedules over the next few weeks,” said SAX Acting CEO, Matsietsi Mokholo.

The airline confirmed to Traveller24 it is working out the routes set to begin operating but also the process for passengers previously affected by the grounding.

The SACAA approved the airline's Air Operator Certificate (AOC) Aircraft Maintenance Organisation certificates (AMO), clearing the airline for the resumption of operations on Thursday 26, July.

In addition to successfully reinstating its AOC and AMO certificates, South African Express managed to get Certificates of Airworthiness for two of its aircraft - meaning it is only permitted to operate with two of its aircraft.

“It’s all systems go now. Over the next few days we will complete the process to get our additional aircraft added to the AOC. We are not only coming back stronger but even more energised. We are confident that we will win back our market share and grow our business in the coming months and years,” Mokholo said.

The airline says it is working closely with SACAA to get the necessary certificates of Airworthiness for all its aircraft. Scheduled approvals are done on an aircraft by aircraft basis and at this stage, the CAA has completed its review of only two aircraft. SACAA suspended SAX’s AOC and AMO approvals, as well as the Certificates of Airworthiness for nine of its 21 aircraft on May 24 this year, after it had conducted an audit of its maintenance processes and procedures.

The decision to revoke SA Express permits came after the SACAA had conducted an audit at the airline and its maintenance organisation, which uncovered severe cases of non-compliance that posed serious safety risks.

In order to be allowed to operate as an airline again, SA Express had to undertake recertification processes for both the AOC and AMO approvals. The airline also had to ensure that all aircraft earmarked for operations had a Certificate of Airworthiness.

