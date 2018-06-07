The best and worst airlines and airports around the world: SAA makes top 5

(iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

When it comes to customer satisfaction, South African Airways seems to be at the top of the list, according to airline claims management company AirHelp.

They released their rankings for airlines and airports around the world, with our national carrier claiming the fifth spot in the list of Best Airlines. It was beaten by Qatar Airways, which took the top spot, followed by Lufthansa, Etihad Airways and Singapore Airlines.

The 5 worst airlines according to AirHelp are Air Mauritius, Easyjet, Pakistan International Airlines, Royal Jordanian Airlines and WOW Air from Iceland.

The company judged each airline based on their on-time arrival statistics, the quality of service received in the air and on the ground and how efficient and fair their claims processing is when things go wrong for a passenger.

Kenya Airways got the best marks for On-Time Performance, Singapore Airlines beat out everyone for the best Quality of Service score and Air Transat from Canada was deemed the best in the Claims Processing category.

The top 5 airports in the world according to AirHelp are:

Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar)

Athens International Airport (Greece)

Haneda Airport (Tokyo, Japan)

Cologne Bonn Airport (Germany)

Changi Airport (Singapore).

The airports that ranked the worst are:

Kuwait Airport

London Stansted Airport (UK)

Lyon-Saint-Exupéry Airport (France)

Paris Orly Airport (France)

Stockholm Bromma Airport (Sweden)

For the airports, AirHelp used on-time departure statistics, the quality of service from terminal comfort to check-in and security, and passenger sentiment gauged on Twitter to determine the rankings.

Cologne Bonn Airport had the best On-Time Performance score, Changi Airport's Quality of Service was deemed the best and Kenya's Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport got the most love from its passengers on social media.

No South African airports made it onto the list however.

