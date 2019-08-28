UPDATE: SA Express resumes all flights, still citing 'operational reasons' as cause for cancellations

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

UPDATE: SA Express has resumed all flights from 16:00 on Wednesday. 'Operational reasons' is still being cited as the cause for the cancellation with no further explanations.

"SA Express deeply regrets the inconvenience that this has caused to its passengers and other customers," reads the released statement.

"Passengers are advised to contact our reservations department (+27 11 978 9905). SA Express staff will also be present at all the airports to assist."

Several SA Express flights were cancelled across the country earlier today.

This was confirmed to EWN, citing 'operational' reasons for the disruption. Airline management was apparently locked in a meeting to discuss the situation.

Passengers who were affected were notified and SA Express made alternative arrangements for them.

No further information has been provided by the airline, but there has been speculation that the grounding is the result of debt.

Traveller24 has reached out for comment from SA Express.

Last year, SA Express was grounded by the South African Civil Aviation Authority due to non-compliance of safety requirements and the suspension of Certificates of Airworthiness of nine planes. They resumed flights with most of their aircraft on 23 August 2018.

Compiled by Gabi Zietsman

Find Your Escape by signing up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.