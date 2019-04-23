PICS: This sleepy owl doesn't give a hoot after being found napping inside plane engine

(PHOTO: Twitter) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

This owl really didn't give a hoot about where it took its afternoon nap!

Owls are known for loving dark, calm and quiet places. Stowing themselves away inside in hollows of trees, or nestled on a leafy branch, one Aussie owl found a unique new hiding spot - inside an airplane engine.

According to Travel and Leisure, a small barn owl was discovered napping inside a Virgin Australia plane engine. Luckily, workers spotted the bird in a routine pre-flight check.

Sir Richard Branson even tweeted some pics of the sleepy owl:

The bird was removed from the engine and checked for any injuries before being released back into the wild.



