FlySafair's crazy 'Score a 4 sale' ruled above board

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

South African low-cost airline, FlySafair, is renowned for its crazy birthday ticket sales allowing passengers to catch flights that are cheaper than minibus taxi rides.

It celebrates its birthday with a ticket sale priced to match its age – this year’s deal being tickets for R4 including airport taxes. The airline has mastered the manic sale process – which saw 30 000 tickets sold out in less than three hours.

SEE: UPDATE: Travellers unamused as FlySafair's R4 birthday sale sells out in less than three hours

Despite lucky buyers posting their cheap purchases across social media, many people still believe that the sale has a catch or two.

One of these people is Logendree Pillay who questioned FlySafair’s proof of actually selling 30 000 tickets at R4, and whether all of these tickets were purchased and paid for by “legit” purchasers.

Kirby Gordon, Head of Sales and Distribution at FlySafair says the questioning is no surprise “because it was an unbelievable offer.”

To set the record straight, the Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa (ASA) dismissed the complaint laid against the airline’s promotion after reviewing all relevant documentation.

Promotion not misleading

ASA found that the advertising was not misleading and dismissed the claim, citing that it had evidence that 32 755 flights had been sold on the promotional offer, confirms FlySafair in a statement.

Gordon told Traveller24 that the airline “always sell a few more [tickets] to cater for what might get cancelled there so that we're always on the right side of the number we advertise.”

ALSO SEE: King Shaka International joins SA's airports by 'going silent'

Pillay also raised questions on the airline’s ‘waiting room’ as part of the sale process which randomly selects groups of customers to gain access to the website and buy the tickets on sale.

According to the airline, this part of process is such to “maintain the integrity of the site under the strain of the massive demand”.

ASA ruling

The ASA said in its ruling that the promotion “was very clear as to how many seats were available, and how the special and the waiting room mechanism would work.”

“Any consumer listening to the commercial would understand that there is an element of luck as to whether or not one gets picked from the waiting room, and that not every consumer will be able to secure the deal,” adds the ASA.

Gordon says that the airline is pleased that the ASA’s ruling clears up confusion and questions about the sale process, adding that FlySafair aims to conduct business with integrity. “Our goal is to make air travel in South Africa as affordable, hassle-free and on-time as possible, and we congratulate those that managed to get their hands on these special tickets,” says Gordon.

2018 sale goes smoothly

Unlike previous years when the system would crash, leaving a number of frustrated customers - the airline's waiting room concept saw many trying various hacks to score the sweetly-priced tickets.

As a result, the sale which was meant to run from 09:00 until 17:00 was sold out at 11:30 already.

Gordon told Traveller24 that "There were over 260 000 people in our waiting room at one stage in the morning, which was awesome. We just want to thank everyone for playing along!"

The airline also fielded over 2700 calls to their call center, managed over 3400 whatsapps, and dealt with more than 2400 Facebook and Twitter comments and questions.



Traveller24 intern Ethan van Dieman managed to get in, however the process was slow in that each time he selected a date - the inventory appeared to be gobbled up before he could process and complete the sale.

'How I almost won'

"Upon being selected as part of the group to buy some of the tickets for R4, I was transferred to a different page. If you blinked, you might have literally missed it.

"I was part of the chosen few as I realised I was no longer in the waiting room.

"I'd entered into the buying screen just around 11am, when there were around 10 000 +- tickets left so it was a frenzy at this point.

"Familiarising myself with the system took a couple of seconds and nimble fingers were a must. You either had to book without a second doubt or someone did - a lesson I learned the hard way.

"Flights for R4 at this point were far and few between and there were no easy weekend getaways to Durban unfortunately. So I opted for my second choice.

"Trying to find flights with departure and return dates close to each other was near impossible - as there were mostly flights on Mondays and Tuesdays left. At this point I was making concessions around whether to plane one-way trips or not.

"Once I'd finally decided which flights to book and I thought I was on my way to Jo’burg from Cape Town for my birthday in September - sadly this was not to be.

"Tripping at the finish line, as soon as I attempt to make payment I'd get a red pop-up telling me that the flight/seat had been booked. Clearly, someone is faster than me. I repeated the process of searching, compromising, trying to book and then failing.

"So there you have it. Admittedly, I may not be flying to Johannesburg anytime soon but it sure was an exciting few minutes."

Luck of the draw

When asked about how long somebody could hold selected tickets and why sales were dropped, Gordon stated "Inventory was confirmed upon payment. If you grabbed some flights in your basket, the first successful payment confirmed the inventory. That could include opting for our Pick n Pay or Pay Later solution where you confirm the tickets but then get 24 hours to go and make payment later.



"It’s a big day for us, but when you get the messages afterward from people who wouldn’t have otherwise been able to fly, it makes it all worthwhile. We also love how incredibly creative and funny people on Twitter are, we get send some of the most fantastic memes” says Gordon.



Here are some of the other bitter-sweet reactions: Those who did:



And those who didn't