Dubai keeps rank as world's busiest international airport

Dubai International Airport says it remains the world's busiest for international travel.

The airport said on Monday that it welcomed over 89 million passengers in 2018. That's compared to the hub seeing about 88.2 million passengers in 2017.

Dubai International Airport first surpassed London Heathrow as the world's busiest airport for international traffic in 2014. It has maintained the title ever since, with some 75 airlines flying into the main airport for this skyscraper-studded city, a gateway for East-West travel. The airport is also home to the long-haul carrier Emirates.

(Photo: Supplied, Dubai International Airport)

According to the Dubai International Airport website, "India continued to hold to its position as DXB’s top destination country by passenger numbers, with traffic for the year reaching 12,279,485 – propelled mainly by top city destinations Mumbai, Delhi and Cochin. Saudi Arabia was number two on the list with 6,471,142 customers, followed closely by The United Kingdom with 6,284,771 customers. Other destination countries of note include the US (3,205,524 customers) and the fast-growing markets of China (3,512,075) with 6% growth and Russia (1,533,654) which grew 14.5%."

(Photo: Supplied, Dubai International Airport)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia remains the world's busiest airport overall.

