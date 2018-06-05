Cape Town International name change: These are the frontrunner names

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Four of South Africa's airports will be undergoing a name change - but the renaming of Cape Town International is causing heated debate.

As per South Africa's Geographical Names Council Act, a formal public participation process has been underway with the deadline for public commentary to rename the airports set for 6 June.

Acsa announced on Thursday, 24 May that it was in the process of accepting suggested names for four of the airports under its care.

Cape Town International Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport, Kimberly Airport and East London Airport are all pegged to undergo the name-change process.

Acsa's Cape Town International has since held a public meeting regarding the renaming of Cape Town International Airport, which resulted in heated debate and the meeting being called off.

See News24's full coverage as emotions ran high here.

Frontrunner names according to social media include:

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, also known as Winnie Mandela. She was a South African anti-apartheid activist and politician, and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela. The airport renaming came to the fore shortly after her death earlier this year.

Robert Sobukwe, was a prominent struggle stalwart and political dissident, who founded the Pan Africanist Congress in opposition to the South African apartheid system.

Albertina Sisulu, a political activist and nurse, was one of the most important leaders of anti-Apartheid resistance in South Africa. She is often referred to as the `Mother of the Nation’. She acted on her ideal of human rights throughout her life, assisted by her husband and fellow activist, the late Walter Sisulu.

Krotoa , or Eva, was a Khoi translator, working for the Dutch during the founding of the Cape Colony. Wikipedia

Saara Baartman, a Khoikhoi woman famous for her large behind and exhibited overseas as a freak show attraction known as the 'Hottentot Venus'.

Acsa spokesperson Deidre Davids who attended the public meeting says there are no clear trends or conclusions at this point.