AfriTravel: fastjet plans to launch domestic flights in SA by 2019

African airline fastjet announced in their latest financial update for 2017 that the company is making plans to launch domestic flights in South Africa by 2019.

The airline acquired an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for South Africa through a brand licence agreement with local private charter airline Federal Airlines, which they have already started making plans to acquire. fastjet already has AOCs for Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, where it launched flights last year through an agreement with Solenta Aviation.

"As part of our targeted network expansion strategy, the first fastjet branded flight in Mozambique took off last November and over the next 18 months we have a programme of further measured expansion of services in Mozambique and, subject to appropriate fleet expansion, new services in South Africa," says fastjet CEO Nico Bezuidenhout.

The company is aiming to launch fastjet branded services by no later than 2019 in South Africa, if all fleet and financial requirements are met. So far the airline will be receiving a $10 million (about R135 million at R13,54/$) injection from investors.

“I am confident that healthy GDP growth, improved trading and expected passenger growth across our markets will all play a significant role in fastjet’s development during 2018," adds Bezuidenhout.

The additional flights in South Africa will also help expand its services in Mozambique and Zimbabwe, but more information on the routes will be released at a later date.

