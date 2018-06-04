ALERT: Addo Elephant National Park's main gate remains inaccessible to visitors due to protests

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Addo Elephant National Park's Main Gate is currently inaccessible to visitors via the town of Addo.

The Park, which is South Africa's third largest national park, told Traveller24 that entry into the Park is safer via Matyholweni or Main Gate via Paterson.

South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Twitter on Thursday, 31 May, that the gate cannot be accessed "due to protests by striking citrus farm workers".

Addo confirmed with Traveller24 that on Monday, 4 June, the status at the Park "remains the same as the last few days".

"Staff members residing outside the Park are being intimidated/ stopped from going to work," adds the Park.

SEE: #WinterEscape: The definitive adventure guide to Addo

In addition to this, the Park says that its game viewing gates (Gate 2 at Main Camp and Matyholweni Gate) will only open at 06:30 during June and July and not at the usual time of 6:00.



