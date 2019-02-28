WingsForCaster: Airline gets quirky to show support for SA athletics icon

kulula is throwing their support behind South African super woman Caster Semenya with #WingsForCaster. (Photo: kulula) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Local athletics hero Caster Semenya is getting some love from domestic airline kulula with their social media campaign - #WingsForCaster.

Signalling their support with the star's iconic winning wings move, the airline urges everyone to stand by her as Semenya appeals to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to reverse their regulations that women athletes with high testosterone levels must take medication to reduce it to 'level the playing field'.

READ: Proposed IAAF rules an insult

“Caster Semenya, has long been flying the South African flag for us on a global stage, proving that an athlete from South Africa can obtain global success, break records and inspire the youth of South Africa," says Shaun Pozyn, head of marketing at kulula.

"It is with this in mind, that our staff at kulula came together and decided to inspire her to stay proud and keep her head held high. We want to keep the momentum going and we would therefore like to challenge the rest of South Africa to use her 'signature move' to show her that we are 100% behind her by sending #WingsForCaster,” says Shaun Pozyn, Head of Marketing at kulula.com.

ALSO SEE: Caster features in powerful all-female new Nike ad

Nike also recently dropped an awesome ad - 'Dream crazier' - celebrating women sports stars, featuring Semenya alongside the likes of Serena Williams, Simone Biles and Ibtihaj Muhammad.

kulula wants you to join in the victory lap by uploading a video of yourself making her move and growing support for a South African icon.

SEE: kulula wants to help you jump the airport Q

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.