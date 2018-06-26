Who do you think are the world's happiest and grumpiest travellers?

(Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

From drunk, sunburned Britons to oblivious, poop-where-you-like Chinese mainlanders, there are numerous unqualified, but ever prevalent, traveller stereotypes out there.

You may have heard it said that Russia is home to some of the unfriendliest cities in the world but would you believe that their travellers are some of the happiest? Well, read on and be surprised at this list of the happiest and grumpiest travellers according to RewardExpert.

Analysing data from over 3.7 million reviews for 13 410 hotels in 70 countries, RewardExpert has set out to answer where the grumpiest and happiest travellers in the world come from.

The hotel review dataset was further divided into subsets according to the number of stars used in a review indicating a grumpy or happy traveller. The data was collated, an average of the two was calculated, as a percentage of all reviews by visitors from each country, and they were then ranked on a ‘grumpy’ to ‘happy’ scale. The results may surprise you.

The top ten travellers with the grumpiest travellers are as follows:

10. Lithuania

With a smaller population, this Eastern European nation is tenth on the list of world’s grumpiest travellers. With a total of 1320 reviews, only 139 were rated with one or two stars. Beyond that, it was seen that there was a seeming reluctance to dole out the four and five-star reviews. Whatever you hoteliers are doing, the Lithuanians are not digging it.

9. Iran

Iran, apparently has some grumpy tourists too. Out of 1326 reviews, 125 were one or two-star rated. Moreover, Iranians are said to be the tenth least likely to leave five-star reviews of their accommodation. Perhaps the Iranians have exacting standards? Or maybe they’re just grumpy at being demonised by the international community at large.

8. Turkey

Straddling two continents, Turkey has always been a unique nation with a rich culture and history. Travellers from the country, however, do seem to be quite a grumpy bunch with the group being the seventh most likely to leave negative reviews of their accommodation. According to RewardExpert’s data, 11,03% of the total of 9518 reviews were marked by one or two-star reviews.

7. Denmark

As the home of Lego and hard-drinking Scandinavians, Denmark certainly isn’t a country one would expect to have a bunch of grumpy travellers but the data suggests as much. Out of 16512 hotel reviews, 1800 gave a one or two-star rating. The Danes are also the second most likely to leave a three-star review.

6. Zimbabwe

This might be slightly less surprising to you, or maybe not. Zimbabweans, despite the limited data on them, have been shown to be a grumpy group of travellers with 125 one or two-star ratings out of a total of 1059 reviews.

5. Bulgaria

Another Eastern European addition to the grumpy list. Clearly, there is something in the water. Out of 2360 reviews, 252 let by Bulgarians abroad indicated a one or two-star rating.

4. Italy

With a plethora of attractions and a leisurely pace for travellers to enjoy, it would seem that Italians would be well content to explore their own country. However, the data shows that Italians abroad are the 4th grumpiest travellers. As soon as they leave home they lose their reputation as a people with a relaxed, slow pace of life. 11.17% of reviews by Italian travellers rated their accommodation as one or two-stars. The Italians are also the fourth least likely to leave five-star reviews.

3. Iceland

You’d think that people that live on an icy, inhospitable rock with a few hundred thousand others competing for scarce resources and space would be happy to get of the country but alas the data suggests otherwise. With dispositions as sunny as their country, Icelandic travellers leave negative reviews 11.3% of the time in total.

2. Ireland

Leprechaun stories, dark beers, redheads and, apparently, grumpy travellers - Ireland has it all. Travellers from Ireland are the most likely to leave one or two-star review of hotels while travelling with 11.97% of 53429 reviews being one or two-stars.

1. Spain

Afternoon naps, sangria, festivals and grumpy travellers - Spain has got it all. Spanish travellers take the top spot as the grumpiest travellers abroad. They are the most likely to leave one and two-star reviews at 11.73%, sixth most likely to leave a three-star review and the fifth least likely to leave a five-star review.

The top ten countries with the happiest travellers according to RewardExpert are as follows:

10. Colombia

Colombia, much more than communist guerrillas hiding out in jungles and a shady history, this South American country starts off the happiest travellers list. A solid 46.16% of Colombian travellers left five-star reviews for their hotels. An additional 33.51% of Colombians left a four-star rating indicating that four out of five Colombians are happy with their international experiences.

9. United States of America

This should come as no surprise to anyone who has seen a group of merry, outspoken American tourists in your local bar. Out of the 459,188 reviews analysed by RewardExpert, Americans happily doled out 218 839 five-star ratings which comprised 48.67% of all the reviews.

8. Jordan

Jordanians are the eight happiest travellers according to RewardExpert. 48.87% of all reviews by Jordanians travelling abroad offered a five-star rating out of 1463 reviews.

7. Georgia

Not to be confused with the American southern state, Georgia the country sends out into the world the seventh-happiest travellers in the world. Just under half of all reviews, at 49.38% of 8806, were five-star reviews.

6. Israel

Israel comes in at number six on this top ten list of countries with happiest travellers. Israelis are very happy abroad with a staggering 51.24% of all their reviews being five-star. This is especially incredible when you realise that the average for five-star reviews across the board is 38.55%.

5. Belarus

The world’s fifth happiest tourists emanate from Belarus. Compared to their neighbours in Lithuania, Belarusian travellers leave five-star reviews nearly five times as much making up 48.97% of the 1307 reviews by Belarusians analysed by RewardExpert.

4. Australia

Travellers from down under are some of the happiest travellers in the world. Out of 164,137 reviews, 46,64% indicated a five-star review. 35,08% of the reviews were a solid four-stars. Taken together, this means that four out of five Aussie travellers are happy.

3. Lebanon



Taking bronze on the list of happiest travellers is Lebanon. Noted for having the highest Human Development Index in the Arab world, it is understandable that 45.69% of Lebanese travellers left favourable reviews indicating their happiness.

2. Serbia

This former communist bloc state once characterised by dreary communist construction and civil strife is today the home to the world’s second happiest travellers. The Serbians have made it to the near top of the happiness pile thanks to their impressive reluctance to leave negative reviews with on 7.10% of Serbians leaving one or two-star reviews.

1. Russia

This is the big one. It may come as a surprise to many but Russia has the world’s happiest tourists. A place where smiling at strangers in the street is considered a form of lunacy is also the home to a population that has incredibly happy travellers. Of the 70,775 reviews, 46.16% were found to be positive with five-stars being left. 36.61% of the ratings were four-stars putting the total of positive reviews at 82.77%.

