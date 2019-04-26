WATCH: Want to work remotely? The best cities for South African digital nomads

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Countries like South Korea, Sweden, Norway and Hong Kong top the world’s fastest internet connection list.

But which of these countries are best for South Africans with the current exchange rate? It's not just about fast internet, but also about the city's cost of living.

Here are a few cities with great cost of living and connectivity - plus see why it's particularly ideal for SA nomads:

Canggu, Indonesia

Indonesia is one of the world’s biggest smartphone users – so wi-fi is high priority everywhere!

Cheap cost of living: Your average meal of traditional Nasi Goreng costs only R25.

The village has many co-working spaces and cosy beach huts to call your ‘office’.

No visa required for South Africans!

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Thailand has the 8th fastest internet in Asia.

Cheap cost of living: An average meal of Phat Thai costs R25.

The city has so many expats and fantastic food spots everywhere!

No visa required for South Africans.

Kiev, Ukraine

Ranked 47th best internet in the world in 2018 by the fixed broadband Internet access speed.

Cheap cost of living: Your average Borscht will cost R65 in a nice restaurant.

The city is jam-packed with beautiful historical buildings and young professionals seeking fun!

Istanbul, Turkey

Good wi-fi is available almost everywhere and the city streets are lined with coffee shops.

Cheap cost of living: Your average doner kebab is around R20.

This vibrant city is all about the hustle and bustle – go here to get inspired!

E-visa required for South Africans.

PHOTO: iStock

