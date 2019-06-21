WATCH: This school will teach you how to be a viking

... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Longing for a simpler life, more Norwegians are reviving the legacy of their ancestors.

They take courses to learn the skills of everyday Viking life - when the famed warriors were NOT looting and pillaging Europe - but rather looking after their fields and building houses and tents.

READ: Chasing the Midnight Sun in Norway

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.