WATCH: This school will teach you how to be a viking

2019-06-21 15:00
Longing for a simpler life, more Norwegians are reviving the legacy of their ancestors.

They take courses to learn the skills of everyday Viking life - when the famed warriors were NOT looting and pillaging Europe - but rather looking after their fields and building houses and tents.

