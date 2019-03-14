WATCH: The photos that made Moon landings possible

... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Photography is a revolutionary way to show someone what it's like to be somewhere else, but few realise how important this technology can be.

Fifty years after the Neil Armstrong moment, these pictures show the value of photography to the 1969 moon landing, and how without them the mission was impossible.

You can see these history-making photos at the Hudson River Museum in New York, showcasing how humans have captured photos of our celestial neighbour over the years.

