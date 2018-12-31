WATCH: The perfect proposal went down on a plane and makes for 2019 relationship goals

The happy couple posing with the helpful cabin crew. (Photo: Emirates) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

You might think you have the perfect partner, but this flight attendant might have got you beat.

In the heart of the keDezemba engagement season, one boyfriend, Stefano, went the extra mile - or height - to propose to his girlfriend, Vittoria, who was working on an Emirates flight - and obviously the airline had to share it with the rest of the world on their social media accounts.

WATCH: Did BA just help create the proposal of a lifetime?

Not only did he go on one knee on a plane, he also roped in the cabin crew and passengers from economy to help him decorate the plane and hold up boards saying 'yes' in different languages - including one that says our very own Zulu 'yebo'!

She finally rounds a corner and finds the sneaky boyfriend with flowers and a hug, completely emotional but happy.

If that isn't 2019 relationship goals, then hopefully you'll find your shrivelled heart somewhere among the messy remnants of keDezemba.

ALSO SEE: Romantic getaway tips from the world's longest honeymooners

Watch the cute video below and see if you can spot the South African word:

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.