WATCH: Is this the 'world's funniest flight attendant'?

Watch as this viral airplane staffer keeps his passenger audience and fellow colleagues in stitches with his witty safety briefing. (Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

This witty airline safety briefing on Frontier Airlines had the passengers, and fellow flight attendants, in stitches!

Cindy Kuhn, a passenger on the flight that was on route from Orlando to Colorado Springs on October 22, captured the funny briefing on camera and shared it to her Facebook page on October 23.

WATCH: Everything is awesome: Turkish Airlines’ new Lego safety video is to fly for

The video has reeled in over 17 million views already, and with the comic safety briefing head echoing witty banter over the speakerphone, it's no wonder why.

The viral video has earned the sassy airline staffer the title of "world's funniest flight attendant".

ALSO WATCH: British Airways' new safety video takes off, but is it funny?

Kuhn shared the video with the caption, "It started out when he introduced the flight attendants as his wife, mistress (which is when I knew I had to grab my phone and start recording it!)...and he just kept rolling!!! This is about 3 minutes but DEFINITELY worth the listen to!"

Watch the video and the laughs that follow below:

ICYMI: WATCH: Tone deaf Antarctica safety video from Air New Zealand facing backlash



Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.