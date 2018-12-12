SA graduate's tweet turns into viral travelling acts of kindness and dream trip for her gran

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

All it took was one tweet to get South Africa catching all the holiday feelings.

BA Law graduate in Political Science, Inge Buekes took to twitter on Sunday 9 December saying, "Called my gran to tell her I got my degree and she burst out in tears. Turns out she’s been using her pension for the past few months to save up for a flight ticket to Gauteng for my graduation. If that’s not love, then I don’t know what is."

Awww, go granny Buekes and well done Inge. All the feels.

Despite not adding in a single twitter handle or hashtag, and with just under 1k followers, Inge nor her gran, Hester were prepared for the reaction that soon followed. The tweet soon spiraled into random acts of kindness from a number of top local travel companies.

First kulula responded by offering to help with flights from Cape Town to Johannesburg.

Then Protea Hotels by Marriott joined in on the goodwill, saying they wanted to host her granny for a night. Even the Gautrain and Nandos got in on the action.

Slow clap South Africa. Nicely done and what a champion way to kick off the festive season.

