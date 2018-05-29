WATCH: Mozambique's rather expensive, but largely abandoned ghost airport

Nacalas International Airport in Mozambique operates at only 4 percent of its capacity. It's now being dubbed the 'ghost airport' - sounds like every traveller's dream, right?

Meant to be Mozambique's second busiest airport and capable of receiving 500K intercontinental flights, Nacala is an abandoned aviation conundrum, raising many questioning as to why such an expensive airport was built in such a poor country. At an estimated $200m to build (about R2.5bn at R12.53/$), the airport has however been embroiled in an alleged corruption scandal.

All Africa.com reports the airport was officially opened by then President Armando Guebuza in 2014.

However, it appears no due diligence or market analysis was completed properly, as not a single international airline has shown interest in flying to Nacala.