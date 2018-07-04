WATCH: Lions take down roan in epic battle (Warning: Graphic content)

Talk about an epic showdown!

This latest sighting sees two lionesses take down a stag roan in a battle that will take you on an emotional roller-coaster.

While on safari in the stunning Okavango Delta, lucky visitor, Sandro Geyser, director of operations at the IntegriSure Group of companies, got to capture quite the dramatic and emotional fight.

The camp staff at Okavango Delta had informed and guided the guests to go spot some lions that were nearby. The group went to go and see the two lionesses lounging in the shade on a scorching day and returned after lunch to see if anything had changed.

"Upon arrival, we noticed there were no lions in the shade, but when we looked to the other side of us we saw the lions already on the roan antelope less than 15 meters from us," Geyser recalls.