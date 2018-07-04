WATCH: Insane monitor lizard vs python death match caught on video in Kruger

Watch the showdown between this Python and Monitor Lizard. (Photo: Screenshot from Helen Young Wildlife Artist video / SANParks Facebook)
This python might have bitten off more than it can chew.
Helen Young, who captured the video in April, felt impressed at the lizard's strength as it tugged the snake down the road while its neck dripped in the snake's venom.
"I didn't want to turn my car on as I thought it may spook the snake off its kill, which meant they got a bit too close for comfort! In the end another car raced by which drove the snake away... Nature never fails to amaze!" said Young on her Facebook page.