WATCH: Heathrow's new Christmas ad makes festive travel a bit more bearable

The thought of long or even short haul travel over the rush of the festive season is daunting, but Heathrow's cute new ad makes it seem adorably bearable.

Their campaign features a family of furry bears with one couple visiting the rest over in London for the festive season.

We see good 'ol Doris and Edward Bair ditch the blazing Florida December heat to visit their kids and grandkids over in the cool of a white Christmas in snowy London.

In honour of the close-knit family, Heathrow has set up a page on their site dedicated to the Bair and Grisley-Bair family.

On their website you can:

Take a quiz to find out which membear of the family you are

Meet the family through their extensive and detailed interactive family tree

Share your bear on social media

Or just plan your trip through Heathrow

Watch the beary cute video below that's sweeter than honey: