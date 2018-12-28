This dad went above and beyond to spend time with his flight attendant daughter over Christmas. (Photo: iStock) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

The festive season is all about family, laughter, joy and prosperity.

But, what happens when one of your loved ones is working all day and night ensuring that the rest of us get to our loved ones swiftly and comfortably?

Well, this dad went above and beyond the clouds to spend that time with his flight attendant daughter - literally.

SEE: All you need to know about SA's 4 main airlines' in-flight emergency protocols

The tale of the white haired dad-hero, Hal Vaughan, was shared on social media by one of his flight buddies during his bold hauling journey.

According to VT's article, the fellow passenger, Mike Levy, had boarded his Delta flight headed to to Massachusetts from Florida on Christmas Eve and was seated next to Vaughan who shared his tale.

Levy then snapped a pic with Vaughan as well as his flight attendant daughter on duty, Pierce Vaughan, and shared the tale to his Facebook to spread the heart warming tale with the rest of us landbound people.

WATCH: Is this the 'world's funniest flight attendant'?

See the Facebook post and tale below:

SEE PICS: This 23-year-old living her best life on Instagram will make you want to be a flight attendant

According to VT, Pierce Vaughan also took to Facebook to share an update of her own, thanking her dad, the helpful airline agents for their patience and Levy for sharing the lovely story.

See her response below:

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

