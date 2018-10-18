The country voted best in the world for expats in 2018 - and where SA ranked

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Based on the results by HSBC’s annual Expat Explorer survey, completed by a whopping 22,318 expats across 163 different countries, Singapore came out on top as the most desired country to live in, in 2018.

Expats flock here for its clean and safe cities, beautiful nature and high quality of life.

Here is the top 10 list for 2018:

1. Singapore

2. New Zealand

3. Germany

4. Canada

5. Bahrain

6. Australia

7. Sweden

8. Switzerland

9. Taiwan

10. United Arab Emirates

South Africa came in at 29th place. Not too shabby.

In the survey, people were asked to rate the countries according to three main categories: economics, experience, and family, reports Travel and Leisure,

Singapore ranked very high in terms if economics as many said they would move to Singapore to advance their careers, as opportunities are great and salaries are extremely competitive.

Yet it's also important to note that expenses here are much higher.

Singapore has been ranked as one of the world's most expensive cities in 2018.

To make sense of cost in rand, it will cost you an average of R27 for a Coca-Cola and around R82 for a basic fast food meal.



