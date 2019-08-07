WATCH: Thailand's severe drought reveals lost Buddhist temple

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Thailand is well-known for its ancient temples.

And in a bitter-sweet moment, a severe drought is offering up a spiritual artifact in Lopburi Province. A ancient temple usually submerged in a reservoir created to assist neighbouring farmers has made an appearance and is causing quite a stir.

This is not the first time Wat Nong Bua Yai has become visible though, as it made a brief appearance during a previous drought in 2015.

Since the temple has resurfaced thousands of people have come bearing gifts and flowers to pay respect to a headless Buddha statue - and calling for it to be preserved going forward when the rains return.

