WATCH: Learn about the fascinating art of Sri Lanka's Chennai farming

This primitive farming style has been passed down through the generations and is still very much a lively aspect and part of Sri Lankan life.

Chennai farming is a constant lifestyle as it involves living on and off of a piece of land for no longer than five years at a time before relocating to a second location.

For the five years that the local farmers are relocated, their previous plot is allowed the breathing period to become fertile again for their return.

The farming of the land is strenuous as they work their farms and protect it from the local wildlife all while living simply in a tree or ground hut that has nothing but a few necessary supplies to sleep, farm and cook.

The cuisine also consists of what they grow on their land and what they've collected or have caught and hunted for the day - mostly fish.

Watch the video to experience the Chennai farming life and cooking styles.

