PICS: Fancy R500 pure gold coin to commemorate SA's 25 years of democracy

We the People of South Africa, now have a lucrative opportunity to invest in three collectors coins, released by the South African Reserve bank to commemorate our 25 young years as a constitutional democracy.

This week, 25 years ago, South Africans went to the polls in the country’s first democratic elections following the end of apartheid rule - as such, The South African Mint Company’s (SA Mint) ‘SA25 coin series commemorates these rights and freedoms espoused by South Africa’s Constitution - as well as the journey we undertook on that day as a country.

The milestone will now live on in the form of new collectible coins in base metal, sterling-silver and pure gold.

The collectible coins - pure-gold R500, sterling-silver R50 and bronze R50 - are available for purchase as individual coins or as part of a variety of coin sets from the SA Mint.

Of the base metal coin, they are producing 25 000 pieces, silver 10,000 and only 125 gold. The collectables are made with precious metals hence the costs and unlike circulations coins which are worth face value (A R5 coin is worth 5 bucks for instance). The base metal retails at R195, Silver at R895 and Gold at R27,900.

You can also buy these in sets of 9 coins (includes all the above and a proof set of the 6 circulations coins) for R29 595 and in a set of 8 coins (contains the base metal coin, silver and a proof set of the 6 circulations coins) for R 1 695.

The 9 coin set - only 225 are available and of the 8 coin set they are making only 2 250.

Vivid imagery of a constitutional democracy

Tumi Tsehlo, Managing Director of the SA Mint explains, the design ideas for the coins come from those born n a free South Africa in response to what freedom meant to them.

"We worked with many young and talented artists to bring to life their vivid imagery of a constitutional democracy.”

The highest court in South Africa, born of the country’s first democratic Constitution in 1994, features prominently on the reverse of the R500 pure-gold coin, which depicts the building that houses the Constitutional Court, including the detail of the beautiful door which has the 27 constitutional rights engraved in its wood, as well as the popular skyline of Johannesburg in the background.

The Constitutional Court is situated in Johannesburg on Constitution Hill, and is a living museum with a rich history telling the story of South Africa’s journey to democracy. Designed by architect Shaun Gaylard, the coin’s reverse is inspired by the interaction between the building, its inhabitants and its visitors.

This coin will be available in May 2019.

Face of a Nation

And just in case you didn't know, South Africa's freedom struggle has its very own font, called 'Face of the a Nation'.

Durban-based Garth Walker designed the font which appears on all the coins in the series. He combined all the documented lettering, redrawing it as a uni-case family. The original letter forms, within reason, accurately reflect apartheid-era prisoner hand-lettering, graffiti, and prison authority signage. It was first used by the Constitutional Court on the outside of the actual building and subsequently across a wide variety of applications.

The reverse of the R50 sterling-silver collectible coin features the constitutional democracy in action, symbolised by a line of people queuing to vote as they did on 27 April 1994 in the first democratic elections in South Africa. It was the first time that all South Africans were allowed to vote.

The snake-like qualities of the queue of people running into the distance was the primary motivation for the design by Lady Skollie (Laura Windvogel) who drew inspiration from khoisan rock paintings and the element of waiting for a better tomorrow (in a queue).

‘We the people of South Africa’ is the theme for the R50 bronze alloy coin, and these words feature prominently on the reverse of the coin by designer Peter Mammes. The line is the preamble of the Constitution of South Africa. The two joined hands symbolising togetherness also depict people, ethnicity and religion. The detail in the pattern of the crosses draws attention to the ‘mark’ that voters make on the ballot paper.

Both the R50 sterling-silver and the R50 bronze alloy coins share a common obverse: the national coat of arms together with the date of issue, ‘2019’, and the words ‘South Africa’ written in all of the official languages. The obverse of the R500 gold coin features the national coat of arms together with the date of issue, ‘2019’, and the words ‘South Africa’.



The bronze alloy and silver coins are now available and can be purchased at SA Mint’s retail store in Centurion or through the various mall activations that the SA Mint will host throughout the country. The public is welcome to visit the Mint stand at the Sandton City Mall on 26 – 28 April to be among the first to get these coins.

