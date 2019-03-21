Find Your EscapePortugal

WATCH: High-flying couple quit rat race to live off-grid in a hand-built hut

2019-03-21 18:00
Post a comment 0

Taking just two months to build the their new home, this couple chose to go completely off the grid. 

WATCH: How this sleepy fishing town became a surfer's paradise and how SA can do the same

Though many of us might already feel like we're living off the grid with the current state of load-shedding, this husband and wife really went rural and remote.

Building a hut on top of a Portuguese hilltop, they say that they have found true utopia. 

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices hereYou can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe hereOr download the News24 App hereto receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

More In This Category

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 