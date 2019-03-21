WATCH: High-flying couple quit rat race to live off-grid in a hand-built hut

Taking just two months to build the their new home, this couple chose to go completely off the grid.

WATCH: How this sleepy fishing town became a surfer's paradise and how SA can do the same

Though many of us might already feel like we're living off the grid with the current state of load-shedding, this husband and wife really went rural and remote.

Building a hut on top of a Portuguese hilltop, they say that they have found true utopia.

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.