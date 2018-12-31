New Year revellers in Durban urged to abide by alcohol, fireworks rules

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

If you'll be celebrating New Years in Durban, remember to adhere to the city's fireworks and alcohol laws for festivities on its beaches, urges the eThekwini Municipality.

The city will also be hosting their own New Year's Jamboree, free to all - a good vibe if you still haven't made any plans yet. Mayor Zandile Gumede will also be doing an official countdown to 2019.

Where: New Beach - Beachfront Promenade

Time: 18:00

Musical acts: Oskido, Professor, Busiswa, Mlindo and many more.

Details: There will be a big fireworks display. No alcohol will be allowed.

If you're celebrating on other beaches around the city, please note the following rules:

Beachgoers are urged to keep sight of their children at all times.

No alcohol or bottles are allowed on the beaches, which will be confiscated by law enforcement agencies.

Fireworks may be set off from 23:45 on 31 December until 00:15 in the New Year. Low-hazard fireworks, such as fountains, lawn lights and sparkles can be lit in private homes. Fireworks such as air bombs, supersonic bangs, sound shells, fountain whistles and screeches are prohibited as they cause a disturbance and are a nuisance to neighbours.

Children under 16 years of age also have to be properly supervised by an adult when letting off fireworks. Fireworks should be detonated away from hospitals, clinics, old age/nursing homes, animal welfare and petrol stations. Fireworks should not be pointed towards any person as this is dangerous.

When disposing of used fireworks, remember that they are not recyclable and should be disposed of in black bin bags.

In case of an emergency please contact eThekwini Fire and Emergency Unit and Metro Police on 031 361 0000 and SPCA can be reached on 031 579 6500.

