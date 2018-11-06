WATCH: What are a South African?

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

What makes you a South African?

Is it your history, your language, your culture, your heritage? Maybe it's all about your future, and where South Africa is going.

Cape Town-based tour operator, Wine Flies, is offering a new tour - What Are (is) a South African? - that dives into these debates with a snapshot into the day of a local.

"Don't you want to know how it must feel to be truly South African? Hearing the epic stories directly from the source, sharing our local food and drink with us around a fire, experiencing the iconic sites and things we love just like we do?," explains Wine Flies.

But if you're a local, why go on this tour? Besides the delicious food and drinks that you'll be spoiled with, you'll either discover secret places in the city, or see old spots in a new light. You'll also be regaled by stories from people of all walks of life, and find out a little more about your country. I have been living in Cape Town for five years and ended up in places I have never been to before.

Be prepared to be challenged about what you think about our history and present, and don't be afraid to challenge the guide yourself.

More info about the tour:

Price: R880 per person

R880 per person Days: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 08:30 - 18:30

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 08:30 - 18:30 Includes: Pick up and drop offs. Guided transport to all sites. ‘Backstage passes' to iconic sites. Visiting local’s kitchens, taste beer/wine & local foods, experience our bizarre history, hidden gems & interesting characters.

Pick up and drop offs. Guided transport to all sites. ‘Backstage passes' to iconic sites. Visiting local’s kitchens, taste beer/wine & local foods, experience our bizarre history, hidden gems & interesting characters. Book: Check out their website.

But like the tour, hear more about it from the horse's mouth:

*Disclaimer: Gabi Zietsman from Traveller24 was hosted by Wine Flies.

