WATCH: See the high-flying experts replacing Table Mountain Cableway's ropes

You think your job is hard? Try replacing a cable car's rope in the high-speed winds and torrential rain on a wintry Cape Town day.

Table Mountain's Cableway has been closed for the last few weeks for its annual maintenance process, but this year the down-period was a bit longer than usual as they were replacing the cable - which is renewed every six years.

(Photo: Gabi Zietsman)

(Photo: Gabi Zietsman)

The wind is howling, the fog has come in thick and fast, but high up dangling with some very secure safety ropes experts are pulling and tugging on the steel ropes that ferry millions of tourists a year up and down the famous mountain.

The ropes 2.4 kilometres long and weighs in total 10 tonnes, which require a lot of brute force to manoeuvre.

And their work has been so well-executed that the cableway will re-open ahead of schedule on 12 August instead of 18 August.

So if you've been craving some sky-high views of the city but less keen on the walk, you only have to wait less than a week to take the easy way up.

(Photo: Gabi Zietsman)

Emile Streicher - executive manager of technical - and Wahida Parker - managing director - of Table Mountain Cableway. (Photo: Gabi Zietsman)

Other upgrades to the visitor experience include new ovens to the café, general maintenance in the ticket office and retail areas, IT service and networking upgrades, improvements to the ticketing system and a new digital signboard installed at the Lower Station queuing area.

South Africans, 18 years and older, who celebrated their birthday within the closure period can redeem their complimentary cableway ticket until Sunday, 18 August. The 3-for-1 Kidz Season special for locals is back, seven days a week, until 30 September 2019.

