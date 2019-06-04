WATCH: Cape Town throws all the cliches at you with their cool winter deals campaign

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Cape Town wants locals to rethink their winter escapes and forget about Durban, so to speak - in a quirky new campaign highlighting not only a few local celebs - the affordability of the off-peak season, along with some fun festivals and things to do too.

Many Cape Town industry players have rallied together in support of the campaign, such as the Pepper Club where most of the video was shot.

The Winter Song campaign video includes a few fun cameos by the likes of Siv Ngesi, Luke Dale Roberts, Tali Babes, Ryan Sands, and is directed by Ari Kruger, recent winner of multiple South African Film & Television Awards in the comedy category. Take a look...

Visitors can explore their Winter specials and low-cost flights, in partnership with Mango Airlines as part of the campaign. Booking of low-cost fares runs from May to August 2019, with the travel window closing at the end of October.



At the time of publishing the campaign was advertising Mango flights from Durban to Cape Town at R593 and Joburg to Cape Town at R739.

A snap search for flights from Durban to the Mother City between now and August showed minimal inventory at the above price point - with the lowest flights thereafter advertised between R650.80 and R753.89. So with travel only valid until October - best you make your bookings soon.

(Screengrab: 17:45, 04 June, 2019)

Some of the other deals that caught our eye include the Pepper Club pamper package at R2 960, for a single occupancy, one-night stay with breakfast and a full body massage included. Double-occupancy for one-night would be R2 999.



De Hoop is offering 40% off winter stays. Or you can book the Overseers Mountain Cottage on Table Mountain for R2 981 per night or R496 per person. It sleeps six.

Also, Kalk Bay Theatre is offering a buy one get on free special. Shimmy Beach Club is making itself the place to be on Tuesdays, with half-price specials.

Short Market Club has a 3-course lunch on offer at R320 per person, while the Stack wants you to book a 3-course lunch or dinner R275.

For an extra R160 added to the usual ticket price of R150, you can personalise you Cape Wheel experience with a picnic and an extended trip for beautiful views of the Mother City.

Click here to check out all the Winter deals.

