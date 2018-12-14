The Lawns: Cape Town's hidden gem gets a facelift

The Lawns at The Roundhouse (PHOTO: Supplied) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Ask a local where to go for drinks or lunch in summer, and the institution that is The Roundhouse is sure to get a mention.

Now, recently revamped, renewed and currently open for business is The Lawns at The Roundhouse. Given a facelift, it is refined but has kept its essence: simple al fresco dining, with views for days.

In the folds of the Table Mountain National Park, sheltered from the Cape Town winds, is a spot ideal for drinks, a budget-friendly lunch with friends and family, or sundowners after work.

Sit on the lawns or opt for a lounge on one of the four spacious deck areas that are scattered with Parisian bistro-style furnishings. Groups are also welcome as there is a handful of long wooden tables for convivial group get-togethers.

Come evening, fairy lights dance between the boughs and a few steps away, the Lawns Sunset Deck offers superb late afternoon views in a more casual setting ideal for impromptu evening drinks.

(Photos: Marisa Crous and Manley Communications)

You can also indulge in the ultimate in innovative fine-dining experiences courtesy of Luke Dale Roberts and Ryan Cole's Salsify restaurant, situated on the property.

Yes, this multi-faceted venue literally caters to all.

“Throughout the process we’ve been treading very lightly, working closely with heritage architects, South African National Parks and our local neighbours to ensure we create something beautiful, and a space that everyone can be proud of,” says owner Ray Mordt, a name that will ring familiar to South African rugby fans.

