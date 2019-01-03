PICS: The jol that is Cape Town's Street Parade

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

In Cape Town, New Years is celebrated twice with the annual Street Parade that takes place on 2 January, filling the Mother City's streets with music and jiving minstrels.

Previously known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade, the organisers of the new format Cape Town Street Parade have worked to build an inclusive carnival for everyone who participates in it and who support it – its stakeholders, communities and all cultures and religions.

Minstrel troupes from all areas across the city performed in the streets of the city centre between Keizersgracht Street in District Six and Rose Street in the Bo Kaap, building on the long tradition and legacy of Tweede Nuwe Jaar, which has been celebrated in the Cape for over 110 years.

Festivities went on until the evening, with crowds between 60 000 and 100 000 people eager to catch a glimpse of the colourful bands showing off their skills.

Street acts included Street Activation Acts, Football Freestylers, Khoisan Plasterz, Freestyle Dance Crew, Thandi Swartbooi Township Dance Academy, 7 Steps Drumline, 20Sk8 Skate Development and the Bo-Kaap Blikkie Band. Audiences also enjoyed a life-sized puppet and participated in live mural painting with Russel Abrahams and Yay Abe.

Check out what went down below:

