PICS: Cape Town's Old Granary now Arch Tutu's glowing new Peace Centre

The Cape's Old Granary building has received a glow up inside and out. (Photo: Save the Granary Website) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Talk about a glow up - The Mother City's vacant and dilapidated Old Granary building underwent a multi-million-rand facelift.

The cultural heritage site, nestled in the pulsating heart of the Cape CBD's Buitenkant Street, now includes an exhibition that makes use of technology and innovative design to proudly share and echo a uniquely Capetonian tale.

WATCH: Fuel your wanderlust around the Mother City's CBD

Old Granary, built back in 1814 - a staggering 204 years ago, is known as one of the Mother City's most significant architectural landmarks. However, even so, the building remained unoccupied and neglected for 20 years until Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu set a plan to revive it into motion.

Tutu announced back in 2015 that The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation would contribute towards Old Granary's refurbishment and lease the building long-term.

SEE PICS: Historic SA money museum in mint condition after revamp

Following the announcement, former Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille, also announced the City's plans to set aside a budget for the building's upgrade.

Through the restoration of Old Granary's external façade and the meticulous rehabilitation of its interior - it is now home to the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and serves as a Peace Centre.

The new exhibition includes several interactive and digital exhibits for you to trawl and meander through. It gives visitors the chance to interactively experience the backstory of Cape Town as well as the buildings history and revival.



ICYMI: PICS: Cape Town's iconic City Hall hollowed out as exciting R27m revamp continues

The interactive and digital exhibits have been conceptualised and designed by Formula D Interactive - who are specialists in the field of interactive and digital museum exhibit design.

"The Old Granary is like an artery of Cape Town history. There are so many compelling and significant stories that happened in and around this building; we could have filled a much bigger museum with them," Michael Wolf, Formula D’s CEO, said.

A visit to the revived building and its exhibits will have you reliving the digital history in its full splendour as you will be able to hear and witness the stories being told.

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

