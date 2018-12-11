PICS: A local's guide to a luxurious, self-catered weekend in Hout Bay

(Photo: Ethan Van Diemen) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Walking into The Boardwalk apartment at DK Villas is a sensory treat that immediately tells you - this is going to be great.

Before your eyes are even able to process the stunning decor that will be yours to marvel at for the weekend, your nose is greeted by what I would argue is one of the top five scents on the planet. I still cannot get over just how amazing the space smells so if you’ll indulge my mental imagery.

The smell is like the feeling of having a rough week and then that one thing happens that makes it all okay. The smell is like the feeling of never having been out of Welkom and then winning a first-class trip to Paris.

More accurately, the fragrance reveals a tangerine top note with a slight jasmine heart to finish on a delicious vanilla background for a sensual and pleasant atmosphere that just lingers all day. I could not get enough of it. But enough of that.

The apartment.

(Photo: The entrance to The Boardwalk at DK Villas in Hout Bay, Supplied)

(Photo: The comfortable, tastefully decorated lounge area with premium furnishings and a great view, Supplied)

It is very trendy, modern, and fully-furnished. The open-plan space just oozes Instagram-friendliness. The space is used incredibly well with large windows allowing in a generous amount of light and gorgeous views that show Chapman's Peak, mountain views and the alluring blue of the sea in the not-so-distant distance.

Recently renovated, the space lends itself to a feeling of luxury and exclusivity in the heart of Hout Bay. The well-equipped kitchen boasts modern SMEG appliances and everything you’d need to cook up a storm in style for your self-catering stay. Once you’ve made yourself a meal befitting of the space, the dining area (with uniquely comfortable seats) just begs for your attention and I obliged.

Of course, there are the comforts of home with an incredibly comfortable lounge area, curved smart TV and DSTV package as well as high-speed internet and WiFi throughout the apartment. When I’d had enough of watching Netflix and decided to prepare to hit the sheets I was unaware of the experience I was to enjoy.

The shower experience is different at The Boardwalk. The emphasis on everything being modern and aesthetically appealing spills over into every corner of the apartment. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with shower, bath and the rest that will have you feeling like a pharaoh post-shower. I felt like a champ because I smelled like one and I was soon to sleep like one.

The main bedroom offers a queen-size bed with Egyptian cotton that smells amazing. I can't get over how nice everything smells. It's one thing for a space to be odourless but a whole other thing for it to smell so good - everywhere. The combination of all these factors, plus the complimentary bottle of sparkling wine made it easy to drift off into a peaceful slumber. This was just the start, however, the location of the apartment, a short 100 metres from the beach, shops and surrounding restaurants, lends itself to serving as a springboard to explore Hout Bay.

(Photo: The living and dining room area is inviting, tastefully decorated and ambient. It also smells incredible, Supplied)

(Photo: Rest in ease and absolute comfort before a day spent exploring Hout Bay, Supplied) (Photo: Modern, elegant furnishings and bathware make shower time a pleasure plus some, Supplied)

Here's what you need to know:

Where: Oxford Street, The Boardwalk, Hout Bay, Cape Town, 7806, Western Cape

Cost: High Season -15 December – 6 January Rate: R2710 p/night, Mid Season - 1 October - 14 December and 7 January - 30 April Rate: R2300 p/night, Low Season - 1 May - 30 September Rate: R2020 p/night

Facilities: Basement parking, DSTV, WiFi, fully-equipped kitchen, tea, coffee, milk and sugar, high-quality towels and toiletries, sparkling wine on arrival

Contact: Johann de Kock, Cell: +27 (0)82 922 0775, info@dkvillas.co.za

(Photo: The Hout Bay Gallery, established in 1984, is a colourful and energetic art gallery right outside of The Boardwalk. Artworks include paintings, furniture and sculptures. Hout Bay Gallery specialises in the work of South African artists, Ethan Van Diemen)

(Photo: S Art Gallery is a gallery, right opposite the Hout Bay Gallery dedicated to exhibiting the works of South African and international artists, Ethan Van Diemen)

(Photo: Bucca Bugattis offers visitors to the area an extensive menu of delicious, authentic Italian cuisine items, with something for every craving made with the freshest, finest ingredients, Ethan Van Diemen)

(Photo: Looking for some great coffee or freshly-squeezed juice? Perhaps a crepe? Look no further than Ta-Da Creperie & Coffee Bar, Ethan Van Diemen)

(Photo: Cool out on those hot Hout Bay days with some authentic gelato from Dario's Cafe, Ethan Van Diemen)

(Photo: Work on your tan, chill out on the beach with family and friends or just take in the sights, Ethan Van Diemen)

