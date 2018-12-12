Mother City Bakes: Where to get your festive cake and eat it too

velvet cake co festive range YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Looking to tickle your tastebuds and appease your sweet tooth this festive season?

Well, these beloved cakeries around the Mother City is sure to undoubtedly have your sweet tooth soothed and your tastebuds frisked!

Check out where to get your sugar fix in Cape Town this festive season below:

Undoubtedly a front runner in the Mother City baking community, Velvet Cake Co is the perfect little slip-in store for a cheeky cake run in the CBD's Loop Street, the Northern Suburb's Bella Rosa, Canal Walk or Tyger Valley.

They've also released a range of funky festive cakes available this holiday period. From Snowy and Deary cakes to Santa tree cake slices - you're spoiled for choice with sweet treats.

This sweet lil heaven sits snug over in Milnerton and has a range of funky festive offers for you to indulge in.

Got a hankering for something sweet? Why not razzle dazzle your way on over to BillyBoo's Cakery in Salt River for some tasty slices of cakey goodness.

Indulge in a selection of cakes and brownies on the go or get your besties together for a festive high tea at this sweet joint in Tokai.

This beloved cake spot is freckled across the Cape and offers tasty treats in the Waterfront, Claremont, Canal Walk, Belville, Cape Gate, Kuils River, Stellenbosch, Table Bay and Somerset West. Whether you wish to slice and dice or order a custom cake - Limnos is a great option for both.

This famous cakery can be found in Zonnebloem and offers a variety of unique and tasty treats. They also featured on their very own TV show - Charly's Cake Angels.

