Lions Head to close for maintenance

The ever-popular Lions Head will be closing at the beginning of 2019 for some much-needed maintenance.

South African National Parks (SANParks) confirmed the trail will be closed entirely to Table Mountain National Park visitors from 7 January 2019 to 15 February 2019. Signal Hill will remain open to the public during this time as a viewing point.

Full clossure is required for the successful completion of this "much needed intervention' on the popular spiral trail up to the summit, says SANParks.

The aim is to "improve the longevity of the trail, safety of hikers in the area and the environmental protection of the Lions Head and Signal Hill", following a Trail Audit Report on the Lions Head and Signal Hill footpath network was completed

Minor upgrades that did not interrupted trail access have been done since the report results were completed in 2017 however, TMNP will now embark on one of the more intensive phases of the project where the condition of the trail will be addressed.

"No access will be permitted to hikers or runners via the track entrance along Signal Hill Drive. This includes the restriction on access after sunset and before sunrise. Due to the maintenance in progress we cannot guarantee the safe passage of visitors along the path way and hence the entire trail will be closed," says SANParks.

