'Lion's Head not safe for the public right now' - wilderness search and rescue volunteer on reopened trail

...
Lion's Head is "more dangerous now than it was before the renovations were done".
Tim Lundy - an accredited mountain and cultural guide and a volunteer with the Wilderness search and rescue unit - checked out the newly reopened hiking trails on Lion's Head after concerns were raised by hikers and safety groups over the weekend.
"There are some
positive improvements on the route, but there are also some areas that still need work done to them. Some areas are now dangerous due
to the fire and will need better infrastructure like barriers or railings to stop people from going off the track or over the edge."
"The pathway from the first jump to the first ladder has improved but still needs more to make it safer." (Photo: Tim Lundy)
"Big area of improvement, but there are fears that it won't hold up with the large amount of traffic it will receive." (Photo: Tim Lundy)
He added that the new staples do not meet the standards of the existing staples, and that rocks placed on the side of the trails have not been cemented and will roll away after just a few days of traffic up and down the peak.
Lundy does believe that funding may be one of the problems facing South African National Parks, who manages Lion's Head as part of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).
One option might be to introduce hiking permits on the route, but it isn't the best option. According to Lundy, the problem is that all revenue generated by TMNP is sent to the head office in Pretoria, where it gets divided up between all the parks for their budgets, and TMNP ends up with only a fraction of their original revenue.
"More will need to be done and I don't think SANParks can do
it alone. There needs to be discussions about the way forward, because currently
in my opinion it's not safe enough for the public."
"I really hope for the sake
of Cape Town tourism this iconic mountain can be made safe again for anyone
who hikes on it. Safety on this route is a major concern right now."
Lundy noted that the new staples do not meet the standards of the old staples, like this one. (Photo: Tim Lundy)
One of the new staples. (Photo: Table Mountain Watch)
Better markers to keep hikers on the trail is also urgently needed. (Photo: Tim Lundy)
The popular mountain peak reopened on Friday after weeks of maintenance, extended by a fire that hit Lion's Head and Signal Hill at the end of January, although certain trails were still being upgraded or repaired and thus remained closed.
Hikers were excited to take it on again over the weekend, but some have noticed and questioned the workmanship by South African National Parks (SANParks) that had gone into the steelwork to upgrade the ladders, staples and chains.
Shared widely by Table Mountain Watch, a Facebook group that shares updates about Table Mountain and its surrounding area, they posted an alert to avoid using the trail that's open due to rusting and bad welding.
According to SANParks' Table Mountain National Park Volunteer Rangers group, the matter has been alerted to SANParks officials and "was forwarded to the department of SANParks responsible for the repairs".
Arienne Möller, who manages SANParks' Table Mountain National Park Volunteer Rangers group's online presence, also defended SANParks on social media.
"Please remember that SANParks has limited funding and at this point in time even more limited resources. We are dealing with unsustainable amounts of people going up Lion's Head on a daily basis and they are doing the best they can for what the situation is. With this, please patient. If you want more dramatic results, please feel free to approach one of the Parks board or one of the section rangers. We would appreciate all the help and suggestions we can get."
Traveller24 have reached out to SANParks for comment, but they are still in the process of putting together a press release.
