WATCH: Realistically, how long can one survive at sea? + other tips for survival

For many of us, it's the ultimate nightmare. The scariest thing imaginable. Being lost at sea is surely one of the worst positions a human being can ever find themselves in.

But, there have been cases where people have survived being cast adrift in the ocean. Either by skill, endurance or sheer luck, you can spend days, weeks or even months lost at sea - and live to tell the tale.

SEE: Plane crash survival tips: Stronger planes can mean fewer fatalities

Other survival tips:

Surviving in the wild is, of course, nothing like the reality show, Survivor.

Surviving in the wild is no child's play, and even with the best guidance, it's almost impossible to predict the conditions you'll face once caught up in a situation where you're left alone to fend for yourself. However, many Survival Guides stress the same key things to focus on when you find yourself in a sticky situation.

In short:

1. You need a plan - i.e. identify some key tasks you need to accomplish right away.

2. Food? No. Find/make shelter. You need to protect yourself from the elements, dangerous creatures and you need rest.

3. Find water. Clean water that is. If it's not clean, find a way to boil it as infected water can have dire consequences on the human body.





Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.