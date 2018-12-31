WATCH: Get your adrenaline fix over at the world's 10 wildest amusement park rides

Have a hankering for adventure?

Feel the urge to yell your lungs out in reckless abandon while flinging through the air on death-defying rollercoasters?

If you've answered yes (or no) to either, here are 10 of the world's wildest amusement park rides you can visit to get your adrenaline fix.

WATCH: This medieval Germany-themed amusement park in Japan went from fun to frightening

From construction themed rides to ones that will leave you feeling fast and furiously pumped - these rides are sure to get your blood flowing, your goosebumps abuzz and, possibly, your nerves shot - in the best of ways.

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.

