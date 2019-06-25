WATCH: Ever heard of seatrekking?

... YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

Tired of traditional hiking? Check out this extreme adventure.

Seatrekking is a combination of diving, hiking and swimming along gorgeous coastlines, seeing places that not many get to experience.

But this sport requires a lot of physical endurance, and best done in groups.

Watch the video for more tips on how to become a seatrekker.

