WATCH: 10 Insane facts about the Grand Canyon + the biggest canyons in the world

"Tibetan village near Yarlung Tsangpo River, Tibet ,China.adobe rgb 1998 use." YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE {{item.title}}

The Grand Canyon in the US holds many mysteries - from missing rock layers to isolated towns and hidden caves.

Widely considered the world's most spectacular canyon, the Grand Canyon is neither the world's longest or deepest gorge.

The term 'largest canyon in the world' is actually quite hard to determine - some are too inaccessible to be considered as candidates, while measuring the depth of a canyon is also difficult as elevation differs widely when they go through mountains and plateaus.

But in terms of volume - 4.17 trillion cub metres - the Grand Canyon remains one of the largest.

WATCH: Trek Blyde River Canyon, Mount Elgon + 3 other stunning African trails

What other big canyons are out there in the world?

Yarlung Tsangpo Canyon

In Tibet, this canyon is considered the deepest in the world at 5 500 metres, and is slightly longer than the Grand Canyon.

(Photo: iStock)

Kali Gandaki Gorge

Some consider this one in Nepal to be the deepest, if you consider the 6 400 metre difference between the river and the mountain peaks.

SEE: Nepal Trekking: How one South African found so much more than she went looking for

(Photo: iStock)

Greenland's Grand Canyon

Only recently discovered, this canyon is hidden underneath an ice sheet, and could be the longest canyon in the world at 750 kilometres.

Fish River Canyon

Situated in our neighbour's borders, Namibia's Fish River is the largest in Africa as well as considered as the second largest in the world, and has one of the most popular hiking trails in Southern Africa.

READ: 'The Fish' is tough, but you will be back for more!

(Photo: iStock)

Capertee Valley

The canyon in Australia also vies for the title of second biggest in the world in terms of width.

(Photo: iStock)

Cotahausi Canyon

One of two of the deepest canyons in the Americas, this Peruvian spectacle is an erosion between two mountain ranges.

QUICK GUIDE TO PERU: Visa-free travel for South Africans

(Photo: Wikimedia)

Colca Canyon

Also in Peru, this is the other deepest canyon on the continent, and is extremely popular with visitors to the country.

(Photo: iStock)

Tara River Canyon

Stretching between Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, this is one of the biggest canyons in Europe and forms part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

WATCH: Crazy canyon chair swing - would you do this?

(Photo: iStock)

Find Your Escape by searching and comparing flight prices here. You can also sign-up for the Traveller24 Weekly Newsletter – Subscribe here. Or download the News24 App here, to receive expertly curated travel ideas and deals directly to your mobile.