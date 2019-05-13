WATCH: This Greek World Heritage site will host its first contemporary art exhibition

The Greek island of Alonissos Greece recently opened its shipwreck sites to divers as underwater museums.

And now, the site that is home to 29 of artist Antony Gormley's pieces on the island of Delos, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its archaeological riches, will play host to a contemporary art exhibition for the first time.

