WATCH: Lesotho welcomes winter with 'big snow flakes' + where to hunt for snow in SA

Get your warmest gloves, woolen hats, earmuffs, boots and winter jackets out and ready as southern Africa welcomes winter 2018, following heavy snowfall in Lesotho over the weekend.

According to Afriski Mountain Resort, the only ski destination in Lesotho, about 2-3 cm of snow fell this past weekend.

"Loving the winter wonderland," says Afriski Mountain Resort which is hosting the Gin,Wine and Jazz Festival set to take place at Lesotho's Maluti Mountains from 1-3 June 2018. It added that it "Cannot wait for the winter season to begin."

SEE: PICS: Snow flurries in Lesotho bring happiness ahead of the Gin, Wine and Jazz Festival

The resort reports that snowfall over Saturday night was wet and resulted in "very slippery" roads at the top of the bowl - even for 4x4's to take - which had to be closed on Sunday morning. On Saturday it reported that it snowed heavily at 20:15 and roads had to be closed for 2x4 vehicles.

However, roads are currently clear at the moment, and snow is visible - making it the perfect opportunity to check out the snow if you're in the area.

Watch this time lapse of snowfall this weekend at Afriski, shared on Twitter:

Semonkong Lodge says it had some snow on the Thaba Putsoa mountain range around the lodge this weekend, which resulted in some picturesque views.

Share your snow pics with us - tag @Traveller24_SA on Instagram or e-mail info@traveller24.co.za.

Check out this additional footage shared of the heavy snowfall this weekend:

More snow to fall

Snow Report SA says that the winter season "has well and truly started". Here's where you can hunt for snow in the upcoming days according to Snow Report SA.

On Monday, 14 May, Snow Report SA says that we can expect snow "for Eastern Lesotho highlands again late this afternoon (on Monday), into the evening and over the course of Tuesday (15 May). This afternoon into the evening we should see light snowfall along the Eastern border of Lesotho reaching from the Maluti Mountains, down to Sani Pass as well as on the KZN Drakensberg mountain ranges of the Central and Southern berg.

SEE: #FindYourEscape at the Gin, Wine and Jazz Festival in Lesotho's Maluti Mountains

"The snowfall should intensify in the early hours of Tuesday morning with falls up to 10cm in some parts. We expect intermittent flurries throughout the day on Tuesday over the mountainous regions, ending late in the evening.

"Keep warm and should you travel to experience the snow please respect private property and stay safe at all times," adds Snow Report SA.

