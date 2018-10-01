WATCH: From moose nose to bull testicles - the strangest foods eaten around the world

So you were surprised you found a worm in your apple or that your vegan 'pulled pork' sandwich was made with Portobello mushrooms? Turns out, you've seen nothing yet. From a jelly made of moose nose to deep-fried bull testicles - there are some foods out there that are sure to surprise and we're betting they have a surprising taste to match.

Adventurous foodies and travellers alike, here is a list of surprising meals for you to consider:

10. Jellied Moose Nose, Canada

Nose might not be a choice cut for most people, but some adventurous Canadians love it.

Cooked with pickling spices and boiled twice, the nose eventually sets into a jelly.

9. Crispy Tarantulas, Cambodia

This meal used to be eaten out of desperation during the Khmer Rouge regime.

Surprisingly the dish caught on and is now served as a deep-fried snack. People say it tastes like crab.

8. Fried Brain Sandwich, USA

This dish was popular in the Midwest states until mad cow disease became a concern.

Despite this, people still eat them, although cow brains over 30 months old are now illegal to eat.

7. Stargazy Pie, England

This pie is made out of fish, eggs and potatoes.

As an added touch, fish heads are added to the edges of the pie crust.

6. Drunken Shrimp, China

These shrimp are eaten alive! But don't worry about them crawling out of your stomach.

Before consumption, the shrimp are sedated with strong liquor.

5. Hakarl, Iceland

This dish involves gutting and beheading a shark, then burying it for two to three months.

The shark is then dug up, cut into pieces and dried out even longer!

4. Casu Marzu, Italy

This is Pecorino cheese that has gone extremely rotten.

So rotten, that maggots burrow into it and eat the cheese's fat content, creating a sharper flavour.

3. Tuna Eyeballs, Japan

Eyeballs from tuna fish are scooped out and sold at Japanese supermarkets.

They're boiled and seasoned with soy sauce and garlic. They're said to taste like squid.

2. Rocky Mountain Oysters, USA

These may sound tasty and look delicious, but they're actually bull testicles.

This delicacy is served as an appetiser. Its taste is compared to calamari or venison.

1. Century Egg, China

In China, some people think of eating a rotting egg as a delicacy.

Eggs are covered in clay, ash and salt until they turn green and smell of sulphur. Then, they're ready to eat.

